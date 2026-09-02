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Everton went in with a €43m bid for Real Betis winger Ez Abde on deadline day, but the La Liga outfit rejected it.

Strengthening the attacking department during the summer transfer window was high on David Moyes’s agenda, but they left it late, until deadline day.

The Toffees failed with their late bid to sign Jaime Leweling from Bundesliga side Stuttgart, as the player turned down a move to Merseyside as he was keen to stay put at the club.

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Although they managed to secure the signature of Jack Grealish on loan by agreeing to cover the majority of his salary, they sanctioned Iliman Ndiaye’s departure to Manchester City, in what saw a top performer head out through the exit door.

Everton explored several moves on deadline day to add more in attack and one of them was for Real Betis’ winger 24-year-old Abde.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Betis, Everton submitted a bid in the region of €43m in order to convince the La Liga outfit to agree to sell Abde at short notice.

The Toffees offered to pay over €35m up front with the rest of the fee based on performance-based conditions, but the Real Betis hierarchy refused to consider it and turned it down.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

Abde featured regularly for the Spanish outfit last season and his agent early in the window stated that a move out of Real Betis for the Moroccan was unlikely this summer.

Abde was linked with a move to the Premier League with Aston Villa and Newcastle United as his suitors, but the trail went cold.

The Toffees had a hectic deadline day which saw them facing several disappointments, beginning with a collapse in the transfer deal for Folarin Balogun, who failed his medical.

They tried to renegotiate a deal with Monaco late in the window, but the USA international changed his mind on the move after becoming unconvinced.

Moyes’ side also made an attempt to sign Manchester United star Joshua Zirkzee, as they were looking at him as an alternative for Balogun but failed with their loan offer.

It remains to be seen if they might go back for Abde when the January transfer window opens up.