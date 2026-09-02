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Fixture: Falkirk vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 2nd September, 20:00 UK time

Rangers head to Falkirk this evening to face the Bairns, with the Ibrox side hoping to finally find some consistency after an uneven start to the campaign.

New boss Derek McInnes has been heavily backed in the transfer market, with 12 new faces arriving at Ibrox and further additions still expected, bringing greater expectations and added pressure on the Scotsman, who many heralded as the experienced head Rangers needed.

The Glasgow giants are fresh off a bruising Conference League qualifying exit last week after losing on penalties to Jablonec, a result that ended their hopes of European football this season and marked their first campaign without continental competition since 2017.

The manner of that elimination only added to the criticism, with one journalist branding the performance an ‘abomination’.

In the league, McInnes is under growing pressure after Rangers managed just one win from their opening games, with a 1-0 victory over Aberdeen at Pittodrie at the weekend offering some breathing room.

That victory was secured from the penalty spot, with Lawrence Shankland making no mistake to finally open his Scottish Premiership account for the Gers.

After a draw and defeat in their opening two league games, Rangers need a swift upturn, and they will feel this is a good time to meet Falkirk, with the Bairns still searching for their first league win under John McGlynn.

Falkirk have found Rangers a particularly stubborn opponent in recent years, failing to win any of their last six meetings, with the Gers claiming four victories while the other two encounters ended all square.

The most recent meeting at this venue came in May, when the final match of the season turned into a one-sided affair as Falkirk were thrashed 5-2, a result that will still linger in the minds of the Bairns.

Falkirk head into the clash after a 2-1 defeat to defending champions Celtic, although it was a game of two halves as they struggled badly before finding their feet and producing a far more composed display after the interval.

That second-half showing will give McGlynn’s men belief, with the Bairns proving they have the character to make life difficult for Rangers if they can carry that energy and intensity into the meeting at Falkirk.

Predicted Lineups

Falkirk Rangers Bain Pandur McCann Sterling Neilson Fernandez Henderson Makhanya Strain Penrice Barbrook Devlin Spencer Neil Fodrey Curtis Krauhaus Kim Ross Gassama Parkinson Shankland Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Falkirk: LDL

Rangers: DLW

Key Men

Falkirk

Goalkeeper Scott Bain will be keen to put a difficult afternoon against former club Celtic behind him after a costly mistake handed the champions the opener, with the shot-stopper now facing another stern test against the Gers.

Rangers have found goals hard to come by, scoring just once in each of their three league games, with a penalty enough to see off Aberdeen at the weekend.

Falkirk will know that keeping the visitors quiet could be the key to giving themselves a fighting chance of taking something from the game in front of their home support, meaning Bain’s work between the sticks will be crucial.

Rangers

Djeidi Gassama is attracting plenty of attention in the transfer window, with Rangers placing a €10m valuation on the winger amid interest from Monaco and Red Bull Salzburg, where former manager Danny Rohl is in charge.

Gassama showed why Rangers rate him so highly last weekend, winning the penalty that secured victory over Aberdeen while also creating three big chances for the Ibrox side.

The winger has also enjoyed himself against Falkirk, registering a goal and an assist across his last two meetings with the Bairns, and will be confident of causing more problems for McGlynn’s side.

Findlay Curtis is another player Rangers will hope can make an impact, with the youngster steadily building up his minutes but still waiting for his first goal or assist of the season.

Curtis showed his attacking quality last term, registering eleven goal involvements between his parent club and Kilmarnock, where he spent the second half of the campaign on loan, and Falkirk’s four goals conceded across their last three games could present him with a good opportunity to finally get off the mark.

Result Competition Falkirk 2-5 Rangers Scottish Premiership Falkirk 3-6 Rangers Scottish Premiership Rangers 0-0 Falkirk Scottish Premiership Last three meetings

Match Prediction

Rangers would not have expected just four points from their opening three outings and already find themselves playing catch-up with unbeaten rivals Celtic, making tonight another important test for McInnes’ side.

The 1-0 win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie has bought the Rangers boss some breathing room, but another victory is needed to build on that result and keep the early-season doubts at bay.

Falkirk are still searching for their first league win, but home advantage and a strong second-half showing against the Hoops suggest this may not be as straightforward as the form book suggests.

The Light Blues have the greater quality and should have enough to edge it, with Falkirk’s growing injury list another factor in Rangers’ favour as a narrow win looks likely at Falkirk.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Falkirk 1-2 Rangers

Where To Watch?

Falkirk vs Rangers in the Scottish Premiership will be live on Sky Sports Football for a 20:00 kick-off in the UK.