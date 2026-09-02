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Hamburg sporting director Claus Costa believes that Wolves loanee David Moller Wolfe’s style of play, dynamism and defensive assurance make him an ideal fit for the club.

The 24-year-old joined the Bundesliga outfit on deadline day on a loan deal which also includes an option to buy in the event he impresses in Germany.

The left-back endured a difficult campaign at Molineux last season, making just eleven Premier League starts, underlining his need for greater regular involvement.

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This season, under Cesar Peixoto, Wolfe had accumulated 156 minutes across three appearances, but his move to Hamburg now gives him another opportunity to sample top-flight football.

The Norwegian will hope to utilise his fresh platform in Germany, with Sunday’s meeting with Mainz potentially offering his first taste of action in Hamburg colours.

As his signing was unveiled, Costa lauded Wolfe’s quality and character, describing him as a well-rounded full-back who combines physicality and athleticism with a high-intensity approach.

He then highlighted the Norwegian’s active style of play, energetic runs and defensive qualities as a perfect fit for Hamburg’s team, giving them additional options while expressing his delight at having persuaded Wolfe to make the switch.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Costa told Hamburg’s official website: “David brings a lot of quality and a great character.

“He’s a well-rounded full-back, possesses a good mix of physicality and athleticism, and plays with high intensity.

“With his active style of play, his energetic runs, and his defensive qualities, he fits perfectly into our team and opens up additional options for us.

“We’re delighted that we were able to convince him to join us.”

Following Wolfe’s departure, Wolves will now have to lean heavily on Hugo Bueno at left-back as they look to shine in the Championship.

Bueno had also attracted interest from Juventus during the window, although the Old Gold ultimately managed to keep hold of him at Molineux.

Meanwhile, Wolfe was not the sole Wolves player to secure a Bundesliga switch on deadline day, with Hee-chan Hwang also departing Molineux to join Schalke on loan.

Amid the deadline-day departures, Peixoto’s side also welcomed fresh blood to Molineux, with Newcastle United youngster Sean Neave arriving on loan.