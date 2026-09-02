George Wood/Getty Images

Sunderland forward Simon Adingra has revealed that he spoke with Brian Brobbey ahead of joining Ajax on loan, with the striker describing the Dutch giants as his home.

The 24-year-old has completed his season-long loan move to Amsterdam, embarking on a fresh chapter after falling out of favour at the Stadium of Light.

The Ivorian spent the second half of last season away from Wearside with Monaco, although he was unable to make a meaningful impression during his time in Ligue 1.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

There had also been suggestions of interest from West Ham United in Adingra last month, although that avenue ultimately failed to develop.

The forward can now look to make his mark at Ajax, who are believed to have paid Sunderland a €3m loan fee, while the Dutch giants have also secured an option to buy for €16m.

Adingra pointed out that Brobbey told him that Ajax is his home and encouraged him to reach out to the Dutchman should he need anything.

The Ivorian also highlighted his ambition to make a similar impact in Amsterdam to the one Tottenham Hotspur star Mohammed Kudus made during his time with the club.

Season Position 2025–26 7th 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

Adingra said on Ajax’s official channel regarding what Brobbey told him before his switch: “He told me that this is his home, so if I need anything, I should let him know.”

Adingra then spoke about his admiration for Kudus, adding: “I hope I can do well like him here.”

Adingra made just 15 appearances for the Black Cats, with Regis Le Bris ultimately seeing little further scope for the forward at Wearside and sanctioning his departure.

Meanwhile, there had recently been speculation that Serie A outfit Como could consider a move for Brobbey before the window shuts, although nothing gained traction, much to Sunderland’s relief.

The Black Cats managed to secure a statement signing in Malick Fofana after all the deadline-day drama, which saw them go head-to-head with Crystal Palace for the Belgian.

However, the Wearside outfit were left empty-handed in their pursuit of Leeds United star Noah Okafor, after the Swiss made it clear that his future lies at Elland Road.