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Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has clarified that the Tigers secured Sorba Thomas from Stoke City for a lower fee than had been widely speculated.

The 27-year-old enjoyed a standout campaign with Stoke last term, which saw his stock rise considerably along the way.

It had become increasingly difficult for the Potters to retain the winger, with a succession of clubs weighing up an approach for his services, including West Ham United.

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Yet nothing came to fruition until deadline day, when the Tigers accelerated their pursuit and ultimately sealed a deal to bring Thomas to the MKM.

It had been widely speculated that the deal cost Hull around £10.5m plus add-ons.

Ilicali, however, has now put the record straight, revealing to BBC Radio Humberside that Thomas’ acquisition amounted to £8m plus add-ons and dismissing the alternative figures that circulated.

The Wales international is only the Tigers’ tenth-most expensive signing made during the summer, and should he make his mark in the Premier League this season, his arrival could prove a significant coup for the club.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Thomas possesses extensive experience in the Championship but remains without a single Premier League appearance, leaving the winger with the task of showing that he can translate his skills to the top flight.

It has been suggested that Thomas’ ‘fire and attitude’ were among the qualities that attracted Hull to the attacker and ultimately convinced them to bring him to the MKM.

The Tigers also added Tim Iroegbunam to their ranks from Everton on deadline day, with the overall package understood to have the potential to reach £22m.

Sergej Jakirovic has enjoyed a dream return to the Premier League, guiding Hull to maximum points from their opening two matches, including an historic triumph over Manchester United.

The Tigers now turn their attention to Aston Villa, who visit the MKM on Saturday, with Hull looking to maintain their early momentum.