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Former Germany youth team boss Christian Worns believes Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade could benefit from a change of scenery at Juventus, with a fresh environment potentially releasing ‘new energy’ within the striker.

The 24-year-old arrived at St James’ Park as the Magpies’ record signing last summer, carrying considerable expectations as the man brought in to fill the void left by Alexander Isak.

Woltemade’s life on Tyneside began on a promising note, with the German initially showing enough to suggest Newcastle’s sizeable investment in him would prove justified.

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However, the second half of last season brought a sharp reversal as he surrendered his place in the starting lineup under then boss Eddie Howe and found himself increasingly under scrutiny.

Woltemade has since shed light on the struggles he encountered at St James’ Park, while a Stuttgart legend pointed out that the striker would probably be regretting his decision to move to Newcastle.

Woltemade started under new boss Matthias Jaissle against West Brom in the EFL Cup and was also introduced from the bench against Tottenham Hotspur, providing an assist in some indication that his fortunes could be shifting this season.

However, as the summer window entered its final stretch, several clubs emerged as potential suitors, with ambitions of luring Woltemade away from Tyneside.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

Juventus ultimately succeeded in convincing Woltemade, securing his signature on a straight season-long loan deal and handing the striker a fresh setting to revive his career.

Worns, who previously coached Woltemade, believes the weight of the striker’s transfer fee may have contributed to his struggles at Newcastle, with a difficult run of form potentially affecting the German’s confidence in the competitive Premier League.

Worns stressed that a change of surroundings can inject fresh energy into Woltemade’s career, although the striker will ultimately have to let his performances at Juventus do the talking if he is to catch Germany boss Jurgen Klopp’s eye.

Worns offered his assessment of Woltemade’s spell at Newcastle to the Italian outlet Tutto Juve: “Honestly? I haven’t seen any Newcastle games.

“But I can imagine the transfer fee must have been a big burden.

“After a good start, things don’t go as well and you lose confidence.

“But the English league is also very competitive on an individual level.”

Worns also offered his thoughts on whether Juventus can help Woltemade force his way back into the national team setup: “Change, in any case, can be helpful.

“A new environment can release new energy.

“But ultimately, he can only help himself with good performances at Juve.

“It would be perfect for both parties.

“Then he’ll return to play for the national team and with Jurgen Klopp.”

Klopp had already hailed Woltemade back in June and offered his backing to the striker, meaning a productive spell in Turin could put him firmly back on the national team radar.

If the German rediscover his best form in Italy, it will raise expectations that Juventus will want to sign him permanently.

However, should he struggle in Italy, then further questions will be asked upon his return to Tyneside.