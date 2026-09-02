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Mohamed Salah’s new club Trabzonspor have made a bid for Tottenham Hotspur attacker Richarlison and are waiting to hear back from Spurs.

Richarlison has slipped down the pecking order at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Spurs tried to offload him to Everton before the window closed.

The Brazilian ultimately refused to make the move and a return to the Toffees for him did not get over the line.

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Tottenham could still manage to sell Richarlison elsewhere and the window remains open in Turkey, where he now has attention from.

Trabzonspor, who notably signed Salah following his exit from Liverpool this summer, are moving to try to bring Richarlison to Turkey.

According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Trabzonspor have ‘made an offer’ to Tottenham for Richarlison, while at the same time receiving encouragement from the player.

It is suggested that Richarlison is ‘warm’ to the proposal on the table from the Super Lig side.

Manager Time at Club Roberto De Zerbi March 2026 – present Igor Tudor February 2026 – March 2026 Thomas Frank June 2025 – February 2026 Ange Postecoglou July 2023 – June 2025 Antonio Conte November 2021 – March 2023 Last five permanent Tottenham Hotspur managers

Trabzonspor have not heard back from Tottenham yet and have no agreement to sign the attacker as things stand.

Linking up with Salah in Turkey could well excite Richarlison, although the Turkish giants only have Conference League football this season.

Salah and company were knocked out of the Europa League playoff round and have to settle for just the Conference League.

That would still be an improvement on what awaits Richarlison at Tottenham, who have not qualified for Europe this term.

There is the prospect of hugely limited game time if Richarlison does remain in north London and a switch to Turkey is one of the only games in town for the striker.

Now all eyes will be on whether Trabzonspor will be able to reach an agreement with Tottenham in the coming hours.