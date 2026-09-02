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A Turkish club have ‘made contact’ with Monaco in an attempt to sign Folarin Balogun after his move to Everton collapsed on deadline day.

The Toffees made Balogun a key target to bring in on deadline day and expected to sign him, with Beto sold to Fiorentina.

Everton agreed a fee with Monaco and everything appeared to be going smoothly until they put Balogun through his medical, which the player failed to pass

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The Toffees still tried to get a deal done and negotiated a lower fee with Monaco for Balogun in an attempt to bring him to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

However, amidst all the drama, Balogun turned around and rejected the move.

Everton ended the window failing to recruit a striker and they might have to look in the free agent market to bring in some reinforcements to provide Moyes with more options.

The Merseyside club’s failure has now opened the door for Balogun to go elsewhere and he has serious interest from Turkey.

And according to Turkish outlet Spor Depor, Monaco have been approached by an unnamed Turkish outfit, who want to see if they can sign the striker.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

Early in summer transfer window, Istanbul giants Fenerbahce were linked with a move for the 25-year-old and with three more days remaining in their window they could make a return for him.

The United States international began his football journey within Arsenal’s youth system, before Monaco snapped him up in the summer of 2023.

Last term, the 25-year-old made 30 Ligue 1 appearances, scoring 13 goals, while also chipping in with five assists in the process and he also managed impress at the World Cup with the United States, making four goal contributions in four games.

Everton missed out on signing a new number 9, and now manager Moyes only has Thierno Barry at his disposal as an out-and-out striker.

The Toffees did bring back winger Jack Grealish from Manchester City again on a loan deal and also added Ainsley Maitland-Niles to their squad from Lyon on deadline day.

It remains to be seen what tactical changes Moyes will implement during the course of the season, after Everton missed out on Balogun, but he will need to wrap Barry up in cotton wool, at least until January.