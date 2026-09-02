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Fixture: Falkirk vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Derek McInnes has picked his Rangers lineup vs Falkirk for this evening’s Scottish Premiership encounter at the Falkirk Stadium – match preview here.

The immediate build-up to the game has been overshadowed by questions about the future of Gers midfielder Nicolas Raskin.

Raskin has been expected to be sold this summer and is now the subject of late interest from Turkey, where the transfer window remains open.

Besiktas are trying to put together a deal to sign Raskin and are close to agreeing personal terms with the midfielder.

However, Raskin starts tonight, in a clue that a deal is still far off, if it happens at all.

Now Gers boss McInnes must put the full focus on his side building on their weekend win over Aberdeen, which was something of a scrappy affair.

Getting back to back wins is of huge importance for Rangers and they will start as big favourites to get the job done against Falkirk.

Dan Neil stressed recently that the Gers must build on beating Aberdeen and tonight will be a good test of those words.

Ivor Pandur is between the sticks in the Rangers lineup vs Falkirk tonight, while in defence, McInnes picks Kosta Nedeljkovic, Emmanuel Fernandez, Olewthu Makhanya and James Penrice.

Midfield will be a key area this evening and Rangers go with Cammy Devlin and Nicolas Raskin, while Kim Min-su, Findlay Curtis and Djeidi Gassama support Lawrence Shankland.

If McInnes needs to make changes to his Rangers lineup vs Falkirk at any point during the 90 minutes then he has options off the bench to call for and they include Ryan Naderi and Daisuke Yokota.

Rangers Lineup vs Falkirk

Pandur, Nedeljkovic, Fernandez, Makhanya, Penrice, Raskin, Devlin, Kim, Curtis, Gassama, Shankland

Substitutes: Kelly, McCrorie, Godfrey, Chukwuani, Dragojevic, Yokota, McCausland, Miovski, Naderi