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Leeds United out-on-loan winger Willy Gnonto feels the good part begins now for him during his spell at Italian Serie A side Fiorentina.

Gnonto joined Leeds from Swiss outfit FC Zurich in 2022 and was at first seen as a player for the Under-21s, but he soon broke through into the senior side.

Initially a hugely exciting talent at Elland Road, Leeds resisted offers for him, but then Gnonto began to be pushed out of the side.

The winger struggled for regular playing time last season, featuring in 23 Premier League games but managing just 524 minutes, with most of his appearances coming from the bench under Daniel Farke.

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Seeking regular playing time, the 22-year-old completed a season-long loan move to Fiorentina on deadline day, beginning his first spell in Serie A despite being Italian.

The Italian winger first emerged as a target for Fiorentina last week, when it was suggested that renowned sporting director Fabio Paratici was keen on bringing him in on loan.

The Italian side suffered a scare when it was suggested that Leeds could pull the plug on Gnonto’s move to Fiorentina should they fail to sign Jean-Matteo Bahoya from Eintracht Frankfurt.

However, the Whites were able to secure Bahoya before the transfer window closed and Gnonto completed his move to Fiorentina.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Gnonto expressed his pride that he will now be able to play in Serie A for the first time.

He also stressed that, despite his young age, he has already gained valuable experience which has helped his development, and he is keen to bring that experience to Fiorentina.

The winger further stressed how much he wanted to join Fiorentina and claimed that ‘now comes the good part’ as he gets to turn out for La Viola.

Speaking on Fiorentina Official (via Firenze Viola), he said: “This is my first experience in Serie A with the first team. Doing it at Fiorentina is a source of pride.

“I’m young, but I’ve still had a wealth of experiences that have helped me grow. I want to share them here.

“Yes, they [the president and coach] all welcomed me warmly.

“They’re all good people and excited to see me. I hope to repay their faith on the pitch.

“I really wanted to be here, now comes the good part: I know what I can give and I want to make myself available to everyone.”

Fiorentina do have an option to buy Gnonto for a fee of €15m should he impress during his loan and the winger will be doing everything in his power to convince them to trigger it.