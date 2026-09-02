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Fixture: Celtic vs Aberdeen

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Martin O’Neill has selected his Celtic lineup vs Aberdeen for this evening’s Scottish Premiership contest at Celtic Park.

Aberdeen suffered a scrappy 1-0 loss at home against Rangers at the weekend, but face a daunting task bouncing back tonight.

While Celtic did suffer European disappointment, their domestic form has not skipped a beat and O’Neill’s side saw off Falkirk 2-1 at the weekend.

They have also continued to ruthlessly reinforce the squad as the closure of the transfer window approaches, with a move for Gvidas Gineitis still being worked on, though some fans have questioned why more deals were not done before their Champions League playoff round tie.

Aberdeen have suffered back to back defeats in the Scottish Premiership, but did dump Dundee out of the Scottish League Cup with a 3-0 win.

They only narrowly lost 2-1 against Celtic the last time the two sides met, in March, while their last visit to Celtic Park, in December, saw them beaten 3-1.

The Aberdeen challenge is not one Celtic will underestimate, with Colby Donovan insisting that the Dons always present tough opponents.

Even so, Celtic will start as firm favourites to collect all three points tonight.

Viljami Sinisalo is in goal in the Celtic lineup vs Aberdeen this evening, while in defence, O’Neill goes with Colby Donovan, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty and Liam Scales.

In midfield, where O’Neill will want to see Celtic dominate, he picks Callum McGregor, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Benjamin Nygren, while Yang and Hassan support Camilo Duran in the final third.

There are a host of options on the bench for O’Neill to shuffle his Celtic lineup vs Aberdeen tonight and they include new boy Oliver Sorensen and James Forrest.

Celtic Lineup vs Aberdeen

Sinisalo, Donovan, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Scales, McGregor, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Nygren, Yang, Hassan, Duran

Substitutes: Johnstone, McCowan, Tounetki, Sorensen, Baur, Mheuka, Murray, Forrest, Ralston