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Besiktas believe that Rangers are asking for an ‘above normal’ price for Nicolas Raskin given the late hour in the transfer window.

*Update: According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Besiktas have now made a new offer for Raskin.*

Raskin was included in Rangers’ team for their Scottish Premiership fixture away at Falkirk on Wednesday night in what looked like a strong statement on behalf of the Gers.

Besiktas have been trying to sign Raskin before the Turkish transfer window closes on Friday evening.

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It was suggested Rangers have said yes to letting Raskin join Besiktas, but that later turned out not to be the case.

Raskin has himself been close to agreeing terms to move to the Istanbul club, however with no deal in place, he is stuck in limbo.

Besiktas look to believe that Rangers’ demands for Raskin are inflated and the Gers are taking advantage of the little time left in the transfer window.

The Black Eagles want to sign Raskin on loan with an option to buy as their preferred deal formula.

Manager Time at Club Derek McInnes June 2026– present Danny Rohl October 2025 – June 2026 Russell Martin June 2025 – October 2025 Philippe Clement October 2023 – February 2025 Michael Beale November 2022 – October 2023 Last five permanent Rangers managers

Turkish journalist Sercan Dikme wrote on X: “Rangers had been cool to Besiktas’ loan offer for Raskin from the very start.

“If there was to be a parting, a full transfer with a fee or a loan-plus-mandatory-buyout seemed reasonable for the Scottish club.

“Because it’s the final day of the transfer window, the fee being asked for Raskin is above normal. I’m not sure if Besiktas will go for that.

“Work on Plans B and C has been ramping up for the last 1-2 hours. The race against time continues.”

Raskin has been widely expected to leave Rangers all summer, on the back of his good World Cup displays and solid form for the Belgium national team.

The midfielder was seen as a significant source of transfer income for the Gers, but he may now be staying at Ibrox until at least the January transfer window.

That would not be bad news for Derek McInnes, with Raskin arguably still the best midfielder on the books at the club.