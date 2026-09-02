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Leeds United new boy Jean-Matteo Bahoya has ‘gradually reached international level’, according to Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Timmo Hardung.

The Whites worked hard during the summer transfer window to bolster their squad and push for higher ambitions this season.

Following the departures of Willy Gnonto and Largie Ramazani, Leeds moved quickly on deadline day to secure Bahoya on loan to strengthen their options on the wing.

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It has been suggested that the loan deal includes an obligation to buy, which will be triggered next summer and see Leeds pay Eintracht Frankfurt €30m for Bahoya.

The French winger was the subject of stiff Premier League interest during the final stretch of the transfer window, with Everton among the first clubs showing interest in the forward.

Newly promoted Premier League side Hull City also had an ‘agreement in principle’ for the 21-year-old.

However, the Yorkshire club were able to secure the signature of the Frenchman, who is known for his speed after being clocked as the quickest player in the Bundesliga.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Hardung praised Bahoya’s development at the club, highlighting how the winger ‘gradually reached international level’.

The sporting director also described the Frenchman’s move to Leeds as the next stage of his career, while thanking the 21-year-old for his commitment and hard work and wishing him well for the future.

Speaking on Eintracht Frankfurt’s official website, he said: “Jean-Matteo Bahoya has developed very well at Eintracht Frankfurt and has gradually reached international level.

“The move to Leeds now marks a new stage in his career.

“We would like to thank him for his hard work and commitment.

“We wish him all the best for the future.”

Leeds will hope that Bahoya can hit the ground running in the Premier League, though their recruitment team believe he has the profile needed to make an impact.

It now remains to be seen when Daniel Farke unleashes Bahoya.