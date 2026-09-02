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Richarlison ‘has verbally agreed’ to join Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor and ‘is pressuring’ Tottenham Hotspur to accept the offer on the table.

The Brazilian was tipped to move to Everton before the transfer window closed, but he did not want the switch to happen and stayed put in north London.

Richarlison has seen other options move ahead of him in the eyes of Roberto De Zerbi in N17 and his situation has been noted by Trabzonspor.

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The Turkish side have their window open until this Friday, leaving them free to negotiate a deal for and then sign Richarlison.

They have sent in a bid to Tottenham for the striker and are hoping it can convince Spurs to do business, while at the same time they have been holding talks with the player.

Tottenham have not yet accepted the offer, but according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Richarlison ‘has verbally agreed’ to move to Trabzonspor now.

He wants the switch to the Super Lig side to happen and ‘is pressuring’ Tottenham to accept Trabzonspor’s bid.

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Richarlison is keen to move on from Tottenham and link up with Mohamed Salah at Trabzonspor.

For now, it is unclear if the proposal on the table from the Turkish side is good enough for Tottenham to sanction an exit.

While he is down the pecking order at Tottenham, the club would be unable to sign a replacement now and De Zerbi may appreciate having Richarlison as cover.

Given the player is clearly pushing to leave though, keeping hold of him risks having an unhappy figure within the dressing room.

Richarlison drew interest from Turkey earlier in the summer, with Tottenham keen to sell, but it emerged at that time he was aiming to remain within one of Europe’s big five leagues.