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A move for Celtic to sign Torino midfielder Gvidas Gineitis before the transfer window closes is ‘still being worked on’, according to journalist Mark Hendry.

The 22-year-old has been on the books of Torino since 2022 and has notched up 84 appearances for the Italian club, making seven goal contributions.

Gineitis’ performances have caught the attention of the Glasgow giants, who have made him one of their targets to revamp their midfield over the course of the summer.

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Celtic have lost both Reo Hatate and Arne Engels over the summer and Mika Baur and Oliver Sorensen have been roped in as their replacements.

Dutch youngster Joel van den Berg has also been added, with an agreement on a fee with PSV Eindhoven set to reach €4.5m, but Gineitis remains a huge target.

Celtic have had multiple offers for the Lithuania international rejected by Torino, but are not calling off the pursuit.

The move is one that is ‘still being worked on’ by Celtic as they bid to land a player whose profile they are huge admirers of.

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It now remains to be seen whether a deal can be brokered in time for the Lithuania international to be confirmed as a Celtic player.

With the UEFA registration deadline looming this evening, Celtic would want to get Gineitis done and dusted in time for him to play in the Europa League league phase.

Earlier in the summer, it was suggested that Torino were looking for a fee in the region of €10m to part with the midfielder.

It is unclear, though, whether that stance has changed with time.

Torino are in a strong position regarding Gineitis, as they have him tied down with a contract until the summer of 2029 and can demand a significant price.

The Serie A side have already brought in cash this summer, with Alieu Njie one of those offloaded.