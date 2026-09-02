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Rangers have a ‘verbal agreement in principle’ with Turkish giants Besiktas to sell Nicolas Raskin, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Raskin has been out of recent Rangers matchday squads after transfer interest in him ramped up, with the development confirmed by Derek McInnes.

While the transfer window has now closed in a number of countries, it remains firmly open in Turkey and Besiktas are making a move for the Belgian midfielder.

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Rangers have now agreed to sell Raskin to the Turkish side and an agreement on a deal has been agreed in principle.

What level the agreement is at is unclear, while it still needs to be put officially on paper, which is another potential hurdle.

However, the deal now depends on whether Raskin is happy to make the move to Besiktas.

The midfielder will be carefully considering his options and it is unclear whether he wants to say yes or wait to see if another opportunity surfaces.

Manager Time at Club Derek McInnes June 2026– present Danny Rohl October 2025 – June 2026 Russell Martin June 2025 – October 2025 Philippe Clement October 2023 – February 2025 Michael Beale November 2022 – October 2023 Last five permanent Rangers managers

On the books at Besiktas is former Rangers winger Vaclav Cerny, who the Gers have been trying to sign.

Cerny though earns more at Besiktas than is currently on the table for him in Glasgow and has been reluctant to make the move, while the Black Eagles are not pushing him out of Istanbul.

With the windows open in both Scotland and Turkey, there remains time for twists and turns, with all eyes on whether Rangers and Besiktas do business for Raskin soon.

There has been an expectation that Raskin would leave this summer, with Real Betis amongst the sides hugely keen, but losing him would still be a blow for the Gers.

McInnes brought in Cammy Devlin, Dan Neil and Vanja Dragojevic over the course of the summer, however none of those midfielders look to be close to the level that Raskin can produce.

The Gers though may feel the cash on the table for Raskin is worth more than keeping hold of him for the season.