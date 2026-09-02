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Tottenham Hotspur defensive talent Kota Takai, who has joined Sint-Truiden on loan, has revealed there is a clear footballing reason behind picking the Belgian club.

Takai joined Tottenham during the summer transfer window of 2025 from Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale, signing a five-year contract with the north London club and arriving rated as a top talent.

However, the 21-year-old did not make a single appearance in the first half of last season as he was mostly sidelined by injury.

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The centre-back eventually moved to Borussia Monchengladbach on loan for the second half of last season, looking for regular game time in the Bundesliga.

However, Takai struggled to secure regular playing time at the Bundesliga club, with a series of injuries further limiting his involvement as he made only eight appearances, totalling 339 minutes.

The Japanese defender returned to Tottenham and was expected to leave on another temporary move, with interest arriving for the player.

Spurs had already strengthened their centre-back options by signing Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi before bringing in Tosin Adarabioyo from Chelsea on deadline day, leaving Takai well down the pecking order.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

The Japanese defender joined Belgian Pro League side Sint-Truiden on a season-long loan deal during the final stretch of the window.

Takai revealed a clear footballing reason behind the Belgian side being picked, commenting on the way they like to play the game.

The centre-back also highlighted the energy, courage and confidence he saw from the team during their game in Antwerp, suggesting that their style and mentality suit his own way of playing.

Speaking to STVV’s official site, he said: “At STVV, I am joining a team that knows very clearly how it wants to play football.

“I was present in Antwerp and saw a lot of energy, guts, and confidence in the team.

“That suits my playing style.

“I have already played with Shogo Taniguchi at Kawasaki Frontale and the Japanese national team.

“I look forward to continuing to grow together with him and my new teammates and achieving great results.”

Takai will hope that he is able to feature regularly in Belgium, while Spurs will keep an eye on the defender’s development.

Meanwhile, with the summer transfer window now over, Roberto De Zerbi will want to focus on improving the team’s performances as Tottenham are yet to secure a point after two Premier League games.