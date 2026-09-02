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Besiktas are ‘very close’ to reaching an agreement on personal terms with Nicolas Raskin, on the back of having agreed a deal with Rangers.

The Belgian international joined Rangers from Standard Liege in the winter of 2023 and he has made 149 appearances for them.

He has been linked with a move out of Ibrox in recent transfer windows and this summer with Rangers beefing up their midfield, with incomings in the form of Dan Neil, Vanja Dragojevic and Cammy Devlin, the signs have all pointed to the exit door.

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Rangers boss Derek McInnes admitted that Raskin is gathering interest in the market and he was left out from the Gers matchday squad against Aberdeen at the weekend.

The 25-year-old Belgian made four appearances for his national team at the World Cup, laying on two assists, making a case for clubs interested in securing his services, but with less than 48 hours remaining in the Scottish window he has yet to secure a move.

He gathered interest from Spanish outfit Real Betis this summer, but with the Spanish window closed on Tuesday, a move will not happen.

A move to another league with a window open has remained on the table and now Besiktas are making the running to secure the signature of the Rangers midfielder.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

The Istanbul giants have a deal in principle with Rangers to take the midfielder to Turkey before the window closes.

Besiktas now have progressed further, as, according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, they are ‘very close’ to agreeing on personal terms with Raskin.

With a deal done with Rangers, convincing Raskin is the last major step before the transfer.

It has been suggested that Besiktas want to take the 25-year-old on loan with an option to make his move permanent in the future.

Raskin has two more years left on his Rangers deal and despite the Scottish window set to close on Thursday, Besiktas will have an extra day in hand due to Friday being Turkish deadline day.

Rangers are also interested in bringing one of their former players, Vaclav Cerny, back to Ibrox but a move for him looks unlikely with the player not too keen to depart and Besiktas are not pushing him out.