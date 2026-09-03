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Southampton departure Will Smallbone could be handed a route back into the Championship, with Blackburn Rovers a potential destination for the midfielder should he prove his fitness, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 26-year-old joined Southampton in 2008 and progressed through the club’s academy before making his professional debut for Saints in 2020.

His career, however, has been blighted by persistent injury problems, with a hamstring issue ruling him out for much of last season during his loan spell at Millwall.

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As a result, Smallbone managed just over 300 minutes for the Lions, spread across ten appearances.

The 2024/25 campaign offered little respite either, with Smallbone featuring for just over 700 minutes in the Premier League for Southampton and scoring once, his solitary strike coming against Liverpool.

Following the conclusion of the season, Southampton released the Republic of Ireland international after 90 first-team appearances, leaving the 26-year-old without a club.

There could, however, be a route back into the Championship for a player with considerable experience, who remains a regular in the Republic of Ireland set-up.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Blackburn could move to add a free agent and there is a chance Smallbone could be offered a route back into the second tier should he prove his fitness.

Alongside his Championship experience, Smallbone also has more than 30 Premier League appearances under his belt from his time with Southampton.

Blackburn endured a difficult campaign last season, finishing 20th, but the picture has been brighter under Tony Mowbray, who could welcome the 26-year-old to Ewood Park.

The Riversiders have made a more encouraging start this term, suffering just one defeat across their opening four matches.

It remains to be seen whether the Lancashire club make a concrete move for Smallbone, who is currently a free agent and therefore under no immediate pressure to make his next move.