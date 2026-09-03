Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Richarlison is still being pursued by Turkish giants Trabzonspor and the ‘chapter is still not closed’.

Richarlison arrived at Tottenham from fellow Premier League side Everton in the summer of 2022 and has now entered the final year of his contract with the club.

The 29-year-old was widely expected to leave this summer, and he was linked with a possible return to Everton, but the move did not materialise.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The Brazilian forward has been the subject of interest from the Turkish side Trabzonspor, who are looking to add to their attack after the capture of Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah.

Richarlison has been ‘pressuring’ Tottenham to sanction his move to Trabzonspor, with the Brazilian keen on playing in Turkey.

Tottenham have not agreed to sell Richarlison to Trabzonspor yet and there is no deal in place.

Even so, the Turkish side have not given up on Richarlison and, according to Turkish journalist Hasan Tuncel, the ‘chapter is still not closed’.

Richarlison endured a difficult campaign last term, but still made 32 Premier League appearances, contributing to 15 goals, despite missing a few matches due to a hamstring injury.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

During the summer transfer window, Spurs invested heavily in strengthening their attack and signed Savio, Omar Marmoush and Mykhaylo Mudryk.

With the inclusion of fresh faces in the attack, the right-footed forward could further fall down the pecking order under manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Richarlison has only featured once in the new campaign, as he was an unused substitute in the EFL Cup and was not included in the squad for Spurs’ match against Newcastle United.

Spurs face a lengthy campaign though as they try to fight for a top four spot and make progress in the domestic cup competitions.

As such, they are not likely to let Richarlison go unless they are completely happy with the terms on the table, despite the striker’s clear exit desire.