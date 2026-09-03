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Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has revealed that Willy Gnonto’s departure for Fiorentina was a decision that left him with a tear in his eye.

The 22-year-old saw his role at Elland Road become more peripheral than ever last term.

The Italian mustered just 867 minutes across 29 appearances, marking his lowest tally of playing time since joining the Whites from Swiss football.

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The winger had already opened up about his struggles for regular minutes in Yorkshire back in April, shedding light on the difficulties he had encountered.

A summer departure was always rated as likely, although it was not until deadline day that Gnonto finally secured his route out, completing a season-long loan switch to Fiorentina with an option to buy included in the agreement, set at €15m.

Upon joining La Viola, the Italian also spoke openly about his excitement at embarking on a new chapter with the Tuscan outfit, getting his first ever chance in Serie A.

Now Farke admitted that Gnonto’s departure was as difficult as Joel Piroe’s, praising the Italian’s presence around the squad while acknowledging that Leeds could not guarantee him more minutes.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Farke also stressed that Gnonto’s exit was an emotional decision for him, while it was likewise a difficult one for the winger, but believes the loan move to Fiorentina represents the right step for his career and gives him the chance to return to his home country.

Farke told a press conference: “It was hard to let Joel go and it was also the same for Willy.

“Even when it’s raining, when Willy is around the sun shines, but we could not guarantee him more minutes.

“For him it was a tough decision but it’s a chance now in his home country.

“There was a tear in my eye, but it was the right decision for his career.”

Leeds and Fiorentina already conducted business during the winter window, when Jack Harrison made the move to Florence, although his spell with La Viola failed to leave a significant impression.

Gnonto will now be eager to establish himself as a regular and make the most of his season with the Serie A outfit, with the possibility of extending his stay beyond the initial loan spell also carrying financial significance for Leeds, if Fiorentina sign him permanently.

Meanwhile, the Peacocks moved to replenish their options on the wing on deadline day, bringing in Jean-Matteo Bahoya as a replacement for Gnonto.