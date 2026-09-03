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Former La Masia director Jordi Roura believes Everton defender Adam Aznou needs to find the right setting to finally settle and unlock his potential.

The 20-year-old emerged through the famed La Masia academy at Barcelona before subsequently earning a move to German giants Bayern Munich.

The Toffees identified the Moroccan as a player of considerable promise and brought him to the Hill Dickinson last summer, despite Bayern Munich’s desire to retain the youngster and continue overseeing his development.

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However, Aznou endured a frustrating spell on Merseyside, with David Moyes showing little desire to entrust him with a regular spot in the side.

His entire season amounted to just 34 minutes, all of which came during a single FA Cup appearance, with Moyes regularly preferring other options.

A move away from the Hill Dickinson had therefore been on the agenda for Aznou since June, although it took until the closing stages of the window for an exit to materialise, with newly promoted La Liga outfit Malaga eventually providing him with a route out of Everton on loan.

Roura assessed Malaga’s acquisition of Aznou, lavishing praise on the left-back’s technical qualities and ability to read the game alongside his attributes, physical profile and overall level, while expressing his belief that the La Liga outfit have secured an excellent addition.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

Roura also reflected on Aznou’s decision to join Bayern Munich at 16 and the succession of clubs he has since represented, suggesting that the youngster is still searching for the setting in which he can truly settle and fulfil his potential.

However, Roura stressed that Aznou must also remain aware of the level he is now entering, with the defender stepping into the demands of Spain’s top flight.

Roura told Spanish outlet Ser Deportivos Malaga (via Malaga Hoy): “He has quality, he’s left-footed, he understands the game well, he has many attributes and a very high level, with a good physique.

“I think Malaga has made a very good signing.

“Adam decided to sign for Bayern at 16.

“He’s been at several teams but hasn’t quite settled down.

“He’s one of those players who needs to find the right place, the right environment.

“The circumstances have to align, which is sometimes difficult in football.

“Aznou has to be aware that this is the First Division.”

Aznou already possess La Liga experience, having spent six months on loan with Real Valladolid last year, and will now hope to build upon that exposure by making a far greater impression during his latest spell in Spain.

Meanwhile, following the Moroccan’s departure, Moyes is now left with Vitaliy Mykolenko as Everton’s sole recognised natural option at left-back.

The right-back position was likewise among the principal areas Everton sought to reinforce during the summer, although the Toffees left it until deadline day to finally address the position with the arrival of Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The Merseyside outfit had initially identified Fulham’s Kenny Tete as their preferred solution on the right, with the pursuit progressing deep into negotiations before eventually falling apart.