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Former Nottingham Forest and Wolves boss Vitor Pereira is open to returning to Turkey, where he could manage Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah at Trabzonspor.

Pereira started the previous season as the manager of Wolves, but in November he was replaced by Rob Edwards, who was given the task of saving the club from relegation from the Premier League.

Despite the managerial change, Wolves were unable to avoid the drop and ultimately finished rock bottom in the Premier League.

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The Portuguese head coach then took charge of Nottingham Forest in February and guided the club to Premier League survival, finishing 16th in the league table.

However, it was not enough to keep him as the head coach in the new campaign, and former Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner replaced him as the new manager.

In June, Pereira garnered interest from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, but chose to stay at the City Ground; after his sacking, he is still without a club.

Trabzonspor recently lost their boss Fatih Tekke, who fell on his sword following the club’s exit from the Europa League qualifiers.

Now without a boss, Salah’s side are considering their options and Pereira, who is a candidate for the job, is open to returning to Turkey, according to Turkish daily Sabah (via Fanatik).

Country managed in Portugal Saudi Arabia Greece Turkey Germany China Brazil England Countries Vitor Pereira has managed in

Salah left Anfield to join Trabzonspor after his relationship after Liverpool agreed to rip up the final year of his contract this summer.

Pereira will know all about what Salah can do and saw him up close in the Premier League last season.

During his time at Liverpool, Salah made 380 goal contributions in 442 matches in all competitions, establishing himself as a club legend.

In the current season, the 34-year-old has made three Super Lig appearances and scored three goals in the process, which will help Pereira if he returns to Turkish football.

Pereira has experience managing in Turkey, as he was the head coach at Fenerbahce across two separate stints, but failed to win any silverware.