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Former Ghana Football Association communications director Ibrahim Sannie Daara believes that a club like Portuguese giants FC Porto would have been a more beneficial destination for Caleb Yirenkyi than Coventry City.

The 20-year-old came through the ranks at Danish outfit FC Nordsjaelland and enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last season, placing his name firmly on the radar of several clubs in the summer transfer window.

Coventry quickly recognised the Ghana international as an opportunity and moved decisively to secure his services for a club-record fee of €27m.

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Yirenkyi has since made his debut for Coventry against Arsenal in their opening Premier League fixture, before registering an assist against Plymouth Argyle in the EFL Cup.

Frank Lampard will be counting heavily on the midfielder as Coventry bid to keep their place in the top flight, especially given the cash that was splashed to get him.

However, Daara has suggested that Yirenkyi could have benefited more from joining a club like Porto, who had shown interest in him, arguing that Champions League football would have given him a better platform to show his ability and attract attention from bigger clubs.

Daara also pointed out what he sees as a fixation with simply reaching the English Premier League, regardless of whether the destination is the right one.

Ghana star Club Abdul Fatawu Ipswich Town Antoine Semenyo Manchester City Brandon Thomas-Asante Coventry City Caleb Yirenkyi Coventry City Players in Ghana squad at English clubs

Daara told TV3 (via Ghanasoccernet): “Caleb Yirenkyi had Porto interested in him and a few other clubs across Europe. Who would have played in the Champions League?

“It would have been far better for him to go to somewhere like Porto, play in the league, you are guaranteed that you win the cup or the FA Cup, and then play in the Champions League, where you get a bigger window to see you.

“A bigger team will come for you to play in the English Premier League.

“But the craze that we just want to play in the English Premier League for any team doesn’t work well.

“It affects their career.”

Lampard’s side welcomed eleven new faces through the door during the summer window as they look to mount a fight to remain in the Premier League.

But the Sky Blues are still waiting to get off the mark after suffering back-to-back defeats in their opening two league outings.

Their next assignment comes against Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday, providing another daunting task.

The two clubs also did business during the window, with youngster Stephen Mfuni making the move to Coventry on loan.