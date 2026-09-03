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Rangers manager Derek McInnes is confident that the Gers ‘have good talent’ within the squad and he is also pleased with the team’s summer business as the window approaches the end.

The Gers defeated Falkirk 2-1 in the Scottish Premiership, with a brace from club captain Lawrence Shankland, on Wednesday evening, with Nicolas Raskin picked to start.

The Glasgow outfit have now secured back-to-back victories under boss McInnes, putting them in a strong position as they face Motherwell, who are still undefeated in the league, next up.

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McInnes feels it will be good for all in the Rangers squad if the transfer window shuts quickly, as it will help players settle and allow the club to work on the training pitch.

The Rangers manager believes that the club ‘have good talent’ within the squad, despite exiting both the Europa League and then the Conference League this summer.

McInnes was quoted as saying by BBC Scotland: “It seems to have been the longest window I can remember – so much going on.

“For us now, it will do everybody good if we can get the window shut and work with what we’ve got.

Manager Time at Club Derek McInnes June 2026– present Danny Rohl October 2025 – June 2026 Russell Martin June 2025 – October 2025 Philippe Clement October 2023 – February 2025 Michael Beale November 2022 – October 2023 Last five permanent Rangers managers

“Players always settle a wee bit more.

“We’ve made some good signings, very young as you can see at times, but I’m confident we’ve got good talent here that can give us lots of encouragement between now and January and then see where we are.”

McInnes’ hint towards the January transfer window suggests he may already see some holes in the squad that he does not now have time to address.

Rangers have made a host of additions to the squad, with wingers a notable focus and Daisuke Yokota and Kim Min-su coming in through the door.

The Gers were in danger of losing midfielder Raskin, as Turkish giants Besiktas made a late offer, but as things stand, the Belgian could stay put at Ibrox.

Rangers will want to build on the momentum, as the club will soon lock horns with Celtic, first in the Scottish League Cup and then in the Scottish Premiership.