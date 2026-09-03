George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has admitted that the club wanted to bring in at least one more experienced, proven attacker, in the window, but also insisted that 90 per cent of the work was done.

The Whites took a measured approach to strengthening the squad over the summer, with a number of arrivals replacing departures.

The goalkeeper position has been fully revamped with the arrivals of James Trafford and Michael Zetterer, while Karl Darlow, Illan Meslier and Lucas Perri left.

Farke is happy with those changes, and the additions of defenders Tarik Muharemovic and Nico Elvedi is also seen as a big positive by the German manager.

Welsh centre-back Joe Rodon is set to be sidelined for eight to ten weeks and with the three-at-the-back formation, Farke will be counting on his options.

The German boss also admitted that the club were looking to bring in at least one more experienced forward to support Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha ahead of a long campaign.

However, that did not happen, and Farke stressed that getting every wish fulfilled in one single window is not always possible, but he is happy with the club’s work.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

The 49-year-old gave special mention to the deadline-day loan arrival of Jean-Matteo Bahoya, concluding that 90 to 95 per cent of the targets were achieved.

“For me, it was not about the sum that you spent, and also a bit difficult to make differences between transfer fees and salaries – for me, the important thing was the outcome”, Farke told a press conference when he was asked about his satisfaction with the window.

“We had some clear goals, clear targets – we wanted a new starter for the goalkeeper position, and I think with James Trafford and Michael Zetterer, we have done excellent business.

“We had the task to replace Pascal Struijk, our vice-captain; he was unbelievably important for us last season and also Sebastiaan Bornauw, because he wished to go, so with Tarik Muharemovic and Nico Elvedi, we have done a great piece of business there, and I am very happy with this.

“And I think it is also no secret that we tried to bring in at least one more offensive player who was proven at this level, but in the end it wasn’t possible to make it happen.

“And for that, we got at least one young prospect, Jean-Matteo, an exciting young prospect.

“So, as I mentioned, all the wishes are not completely fulfilled, but I would say 90-95 per cent of what we wanted to do, is really good.”

Leeds have made a solid start to their campaign, as they are yet to be beaten in the three games across all competitions so far.

Farke’s men play Brighton this weekend and Elvedi is likely to be given his first league start, while the fans will keep an eye out for Bahoya’s potential debut on Saturday.