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Atletico Madrid tried their luck with a swoop to sign Wolves left-back Hugo Bueno during the summer transfer window.

Following Wolves’ relegation from the Premier League, several departures were widely anticipated at Molineux during the summer, and Bueno was tipped to be among them.

Fiorentina were initially linked with the Spaniard back in June, but was then played down.

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The 23-year-old was put forward to PSV Eindhoven as a potential option, offering him a route back to the Eredivisie where he had previously plied his trade, but that proposal never gained traction.

More recently, Juventus expressed an interest in the defender as they viewed him as a cost-effective option, which also did not materialise.

Atletico Madrid monitored Bueno during the summer and, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, they accelerated their efforts and ‘tried to sign’ the Spaniard.

What exactly caused the deal to not go through remains unclear, with the move ultimately denying Bueno the chance to feature for a club in his homeland for the first time in his career.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Wolves kept the door shut on an exit for right-back Jackson Tchatchoua despite interest during the window, and a similar stance may well have been taken with Bueno.

Whether Atletico Madrid will have another go in the January window for the Spaniard remains to be seen, and other suitors could also enter the fray at that time.

While Bueno was unable to secure a move away from the Midlands, another left-back within Wolves ranks, David Moller Wolfe, headed out on loan to Hamburg on deadline day.

The Hamburg sporting director hailed Wolfe as an ideal fit for the club following his arrival.

Bueno is now the only natural left-back option available to Cesar Peixoto, who will be heavily banking on him as the Old Gold continue their push for promotion from the Championship.

The Spaniard has already clocked up 373 minutes for the Old Gold across five appearances this season.