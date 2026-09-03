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Rangers are set to secure Badredine Bouanani from Bundesliga side Stuttgart on a loan deal and the amount they must pay to sign him permanently has also been revealed.

The Glasgow giants have had a very busy transfer window, effectively rebuilding much of the team and they remain active on the final day of the Scottish transfer window.

Boss Derek McInnes has been backed by the board and the club hierarchy are trying to deliver him attackers before time runs out.

They are on their way to signing Portland Timbers’ MLS striker Kevin Kelsy, who has been described as physical and athletic.

The Gers have brought in the likes of Kim Min-su and Daisuke Yokoto to beef up their wide options, but more options are needed at the club.

Brighton talent Amario Cozier-Duberry was their top target, but after the Seagulls rejected offers from the Scottish side, he ended up at Championship club Middlesbrough.

However, they shifted their attention to Stuttgart’s Bouanani, despite having pulled themselves out of the race at one point.

Club Years Lille 2021-2022 Nice 2022-2025 Lorient (loan) 2024 Stuttgart 2025- Badredine Bouanani’s career history

The Algeria international did not get a move elsewhere and the Scottish window remaining open has helped Rangers.

He is currently going through his medical tests in Glasgow before joining the Gers on loan initially.

Rangers will have an option to buy him, which is set at a massive €18m, according to German journalist Johannes Brener.

The Gers must pay a club-record fee to acquire him next summer, beating what they paid for Tore Andre Flo 26 years ago.

Bouanani joined the German club last summer from Ligue 1 club Nice, where he played 70 senior games.

The 21-year-old only played a sporadic role at Stuttgart and is now set for a loan exit, with his contract set to run for four more years.

Whether the Algeria star will be able to show his quality at Ibrox to make the Gers break their record signing next term remains to be seen.