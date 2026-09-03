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Commentator Adam Pope has hailed Leeds United’s signing of Jean-Matteo Bahoya as an exciting one and a shrewd piece of business for the Whites.

The 21-year-old had been on Eintracht Frankfurt’s books since January 2024, but an avenue towards a summer departure opened when Everton initially explored a potential deal for the winger.

However, it was Leeds who ultimately turned their interest into progress, securing the Frenchman on deadline day as a replacement for Willy Gnonto, who departed for Fiorentina on loan with an option to buy.

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Bahoya joined the Whites on loan, although the arrangement could become permanent next summer should the agreed conditions be met.

Despite his young age, Bahoya brings considerable experience to Elland Road, having graced some of the biggest stages, including the Europa League and the Champions League, during his time with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Pope believes Leeds have filled a position they were eager to strengthen with Bahoya, while suggesting that the €30m clause could prove worthwhile if he enjoys a strong campaign and adapts quickly to the Premier League, with the winger potentially providing cover for Noah Okafor.

Pope also praised the deal as an exciting one, pointing to Bahoya’s age, French youth international experience, Bundesliga background and exposure to European football as reasons for Leeds to be pleased with the signing.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Pope said on Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet: “This is good. It fills the place that they really wanted to fill, wasn’t it?

“Loan, we understand, a conditional obligation that be on appearances.

“Looking at a €30m down the line, so, if he has a really good season, hits the ground running in the Premier League.

“And I imagine he’s going to be back up for Okafor.

“This is exciting. I think 21 years of age, French youth international and has a lot of experience in the Bundesliga and has played European football.

“I think it’s a really good deal for Leeds United.”

Following Bahoya’s switch to Yorkshire, Eintracht Frankfurt’s sporting director wished the winger well for the next chapter of his career and viewed his spell with Leeds as another important step in his development.

The Whites are now set to travel to the Amex on Saturday to face Brighton, with it remaining to be seen whether Daniel Farke will hand the Frenchman his debut.

Farke had also been keen to add a number nine to his ranks before the window closed, but that pursuit failed to bear fruit, with the German boss instead able to draw some relief from securing Bahoya’s arrival.

Meanwhile, Leeds can also take encouragement from Okafor opting to stay put and reaffirming his commitment to the club, despite Sunderland offering him a route towards the exit on deadline day.