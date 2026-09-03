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Leeds United out-on-loan striker Joel Piroe has revealed that the Whites’ asking price put off multiple suitors and West Ham United were the only club to afford him financially.

The striker failed to secure a regular place in Daniel Farke’s Leeds side last season, with his opportunities in the Premier League limited.

He had the chance to leave Elland Road during the winter transfer window but opted to remain at Leeds until the end of the campaign.

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However, Piroe’s situation did not improve after he remained at the Yorkshire club and the Whites were looking to part ways with the player.

The 27-year-old striker first emerged as a target for West Ham last month, when it was suggested that the Hammers were in advanced talks for the player.

The Irons moved quickly to secure the forward on a season-long loan, with a conditional obligation to make the transfer permanent in the summer of 2027.

It was suggested that West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo was a driving force behind the Hammers’ swoop for Piroe.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

Piroe revealed that Leeds’ firm asking price of £15m to £16m made it difficult for several suitors to reach an agreement and ultimately put off a number of interested clubs.

Speaking to Dutch outlet FC Afkicken (via Voetbal Primeur), he said: “The club has a clear ambition and it was also financially feasible for them to reach an agreement with Leeds, because they stuck to £15m to £16m for a very long time.

“That scared off a number of other options.”

Piroe further revealed that there were options for him in the Netherlands, with Ajax technical director Jordi Cruyff having already been in contact over a potential move and the Dutch side emerging as serious contenderas for his signature.

The striker has stressed that Ajax were genuinely interested in signing him, explaining that the Dutch giants were building a new team and viewed him as the player they wanted to lead their attack.

“There were also options in the Netherlands.

“Jordi had already been in touch with us about that. Ajax were certainly a serious contender for me.

“Whatever you may have heard, they were really building a new team and wanted to sign me as their striker.”

Piroe scored 19 goals for Leeds when he was last in the Championship, finishing as the division’s top scorer.

West Ham boss Nuno will hope he can do the same for the Hammers this term.