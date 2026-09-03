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Liverpool legend and former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has been ‘suggested’ to Mohamed Salah’s Trabzonspor, who are looking for a new manager.

Gerrard has been out of work since January 2025, after he left Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

Rangers won their last Scottish Premiership back in the 2020/21 campaign, thanks to Gerrard, who left them in the summer of 2021 for Aston Villa.

After that, he went to Saudi Arabia to manage Al-Ettifaq, where he had a close to 18-month spell, managing 55 games for them.

After the sacking of Russell Martin last year, the Gers made an approach for the 46-year-old, who decided not to return to the Scottish giants.

Now Gerrard could be set for a sensational meeting of Liverpool legends at Trabzonspor, the Turkish club that Salah now calls home.

Super Lig side Trabzonspor, who signed Salah this summer, recently parted with Turkish side Faith Tekke and are looking for a new manager.

Notable player Fabinho Mohamed Salah Stefan Savic Andre Onana Paul Onuachu Franculino Notable players at Trabzonspor

Tekke could not get Trabzonspor through the Europa League playoff round and as such departed the club.

Now Trabzonspor are looking for a new manager to come in and Gerrard has been ‘suggested’ to them, according to Turkish journalist Salim Manav.

Gerrard is not the only candidate on Trabzonspor’s radar, as ex-Nottingham Forest boss Vitor Pereira is also considered an option by them; he was sacked by Wolves last year.

Alongside Salah, the likes of Fabinho, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Aral Simsir, Franculino and Ernest Muci have been added to the squad, and Trabzonspor remain keen on Tottenham Hotspur’s Richarlison, showing their ambition in the summer window.

Appointing Gerrard as the new boss would be an eye-catching move and also make sure Liverpool fans have even more reason to follow their results across the season.