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Tottenham Hotspur out-on-loan goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has revealed he always hoped to play for Juventus and is now at the team of his dreams.

Following an inconsistent campaign with Spurs, Vicario was widely expected to part ways with the Lilywhites, with manager Roberto De Zerbi also seeking a different profile between the sticks.

The goalkeeper was chased throughout the summer by Italian giants Juventus, who were desperately looking for a new custodian, though Vicario was some way down their list.

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After exploring multiple options, the Bianconeri finally made a decisive move in August to sign the Italian shot-stopper on a season-long loan, concluding a long-running transfer saga.

The loan deal includes an option to buy that Juventus can trigger in the event Vicario impresses.

The 29-year-old has made a strong start to his Juventus career, keeping clean sheets in his opening two Serie A matches.

Vicario revealed that joining Juventus has been a long-standing ambition, insisting that he never felt like a backup option for the Italian club.

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The Spurs star insists he waited patiently and was sure a transfer away from N17 would happen, while if Juventus signed him, they signed him because they want him.

Speaking to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Gianluca Di Marzio), he said: “I always hoped to join Juventus, but I can’t control the transfer market. I spent a pre-season without friendlies, confident in a transfer.

“I waited for Juve, but I never felt like a second-string player.

“If I’m here, it’s because the club and the coach chose me and wanted me as Juventus’ goalkeeper.”

Vicario revealed that in Juventus, he is at the club of his dreams and he would love to extend his stay for many years to come.

“If I could choose, I would already decide to stay here for many years: I’m in the team of my dreams”, he added.

Tottenham will now keep a close eye on how Vicario does in Italy, as that will determine whether Juventus trigger the option to buy.

Meanwhile, striker Richarlison is still attracting transfer market interest from Turkey, with Trabzonspor putting in a ‘tremendous amount of effort’ to sign the Brazilian.

The Lilywhites recently secured the signature of Omar Marmoush from Manchester City, further increasing competition for places up front with Dominic Solanke also present.

Richarlison ‘has verbally agreed’ to join Trabzonspor and ‘is pressuring’ Spurs to accept the offer on the table.

At present though, it is far from clear whether any move will happen.