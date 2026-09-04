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Ilves sporting director Iikka Miettinen is of the view that Charlton Athletic’s competitive environment will help Otto Tiitinen grow.

Nathan Jones’ side had a busy transfer window where they brought in a host of new faces to offer their manager more options in certain areas.

Charlton brought in players with Championship experience in their defence in the form of Danny McNamara and Tyler Bidon, who joined on loan from Nottingham Forest.

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Midfield is an area Jones wanted to add to and although Charlton failed to sign Jordan Holsgrove despite being keen on him, they recruited Oliver Skipp, Timothy Ouma, Nathaniel Chalobah and Tittinen.

The Addicks signed Tittinen on loan from Finnish Veikkausliiga side Ilves and they have an option to make his move permanent next summer if he manages to impress.

Ilves sporting director Miettinen revealed that the 18-year-old’s representatives and the club both agreed that a move to Charlton is the right step for Tittinen.

He also added that Charlton’s competitive environment will benefit the young midfielder’s growth and stressed that the experience in English football could play a big role in taking the player’s level to the next stage.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

The Ilves sporting director also stressed that Tittinen’s move to Charlton is the testament to him being a promising talent and added that they will keep a close eye on his development.

“Together with Otto and his representatives, we saw that this loan agreement is the best option for the player’s development at this time”, Miettinen told Ilves’ official site.

“We believe that the competitive environment and experience of English football offered by Charlton will help Otto reach the next level as a player again.”

“At the same time, it is great to see that yet another one of our own graduates and promising young players is getting a chance in a high-quality international environment.

“It speaks volumes about Oto’s potential and the work that has been done in Ilves and the club’s junior activities towards player development.

“We wish Otto the best of luck and success in England and we will be following his exploits in the ranks of Charlton with interest.”

Tittinen made his debut for Ilves last season in April, where he scored the winning goal of their 3-2 win over HJK Helsinki.

This season the 18-year-old featured 18 times in all competitions for the Finnish side before making a move to Charlton.

Now he will be keen on helping Jones to secure promotion to the Premier League for Charlton and impress with his performances to earn a permanent move to the Valley.