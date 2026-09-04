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Falkirk boss John McGlynn has praised Derby County talent Owen Eames for his pressing and goalscoring ability, calling him an ‘infectious type of boy’.

Eames joined Derby County as an academy prospect at the age of seven and spent more than a decade developing through the youth ranks.

Following his impressive performances in the youth teams, the midfielder signed his first professional contract in July 2025.

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The Englishman made his senior professional debut for the Rams in January, coming on as a substitute against Leeds United in the third round of the FA Cup.

Realising Eames’ potential, Derby County offered him a long-term contract, which runs until the summer of 2029.

However, his displays and potential attracted transfer market interest from Scottish side Falkirk, who moved to take him north of the border.

The Scottish Premiership outfit have secured Eames on a season-long loan.

Star On loan from Conor McLeod Wolves Ben Krauhaus Brentford Owen Eames Derby County Aodhan Doherty Blackburn Rovers CJ Fodrey Austin FC Falkirk’s loanees

Falkirk manager McGlynn highlighted Eames’ versatility, explaining that the midfielder can operate across the middle of the park as well as out wide, while praising the ‘infectious type of boy’ for his pressing ability and energy.

He highlighted the 19-year-old’s goalscoring ability and described him as a quick and exciting prospect.

The Falkirk manager also thanked Derby County boss John Eustace and Leigh Bromby for their involvement in completing Eames’ move to the Scottish club.

Speaking to Falkirk’s official website, he said: “He can play across the midfield in all positions, he can play wide, or he can play through the middle, and he’s an infectious type of boy that presses the ball so well.

“If you go onto YouTube I’m sure you’ll find him scoring some really good goals, because he’s got that in him.

“He’s quick, he’s an exciting prospect, and we’re very grateful to have him here.

“I’d like to thank John Eustace, the Manager at Derby County, and Leigh Bromby, who were both with us all the way with this deal to get Owen up here.”

Before the English summer transfer window closed, the Rams were able to secure the signature of midfielder David Ozoh from Crystal Palace.