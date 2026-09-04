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Former Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has praised the Gers’ new loan signing, Badredine Bouanani, calling him a player with ‘great pedigree’.

Following a poor start to the new season under Derek McInnes, Rangers were very busy in the transfer window as they looked to bolster their squad before the window closed.

The Light Blues remained active right until deadline day in Scotland and eventually secured the signing of Kevin Kelsey for £9.5m, with the striker signing a four-year contract with the Glasgow giants and joining from MLS side Portland Timbers.

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Rangers were in desperate need of a striker after Youssef Chermiti suffered an ACL injury in August, and the MLS striker emerged as an attractive option.

Former Rangers star Jack, who is currently a free agent, highlighted the significant fee involved in signing Kelsy, while stressing that such an investment naturally brings greater expectations on the player.

📩 (1) new message from our new No.2️⃣6️⃣ 💭 “I’m really happy to be here. See you Saturday at Ibrox!” 💙 pic.twitter.com/TzGKdU0whl — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) September 3, 2026

Jack believes Rangers fans will be eager to see their new striker in action and hopes that he can quickly settle in and ‘hit the ground running’ at Ibrox.

Speaking on The Go Radio Football Show (4:30), he said: “A big price to pay for a striker and especially after last season when they signed Chermiti on a big transfer fee, but we all know what comes with that; it’s a big expectation.

Manager Time at Club Derek McInnes June 2026– present Danny Rohl October 2025 – June 2026 Russell Martin June 2025 – October 2025 Philippe Clement October 2023 – February 2025 Michael Beale November 2022 – October 2023 Last five permanent Rangers managers

“I am sure Rangers fans will be excited to see him in action and hopefully he comes in and hits the ground running.”

Another player the Light Blues signed on deadline day was Bouanani, who joined on a season-long loan from Bundesliga side Stuttgart; he saw moves elsewhere fail to take shape and the longer window deadline in Scotland worked to Rangers’ advantage.

💭 “I am very happy to be here and excited to start.” 𝐁𝐚𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐮𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐢 – 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐬 pic.twitter.com/fCnQLsUnTo — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) September 3, 2026

The Gers will have an option to buy the Algerian winger, which is set at £15.5m.

Jack further pointed to the significant £15.5m option-to-buy fee included in the deal, while also highlighting the player’s pedigree from his time at Stuttgart in Germany.

The former Rangers midfielder believes the Ibrox faithful will be excited by the club’s late transfer business, with two talented additions arriving.

“I have seen that and obviously I have seen there is an option to buy as well, which is around €18m, £15.5m, which is also a big price.

“But it will be another one who comes in and a great pedigree, obviously playing in Stuttgart in Germany.

“I am sure the Ibrox crowd will be very excited at the end of this transfer deadline that they have two very talented players in and they will be excited to see them in action.”

Rangers will hope that their double swoop on deadline day can help improve their current situation, with the jury still out on McInnes.

The Rangers boss is currently preparing his side for a clash against Motherwell and it remains to be seen if either of the new boys will be involved.