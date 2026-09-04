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Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has lauded Tottenham Hotspur talent Yusuf Akhamrich, drawing comparisons with the anticipation that Michael Olise produced in his early days.

The 21-year-old, a product of the Spurs academy, was handed a season-long loan opportunity this summer, making the switch to Leyton Orient in search of the first-team exposure needed to accelerate his development.

Upon his arrival, boss Richie Wellens hailed Akhamrich’s immense potential and backed the winger to flourish with the O’s.

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Akhamrich has so far justified Wellens’ faith, making an explosive start at Brisbane Road and offering early glimpses of the talent at his disposal.

The Moroccan has already registered four goal involvements in his opening four league appearances for Leyton Orient, with signs indicating more to come.

The winger produced his most compelling display yet in Tuesday’s meeting with Bromley, scoring twice and supplying an assist in a performance that left him the clear standout.

Clarke praised Akhamrich for his progress at Leyton Orient, highlighting the winger’s improvement since his loan spell with Bristol Rovers last season, where he scored six league goals.

Tottenham star Loan at Guglielmo Vicario Juventus Kevin Danso Sunderland Kota Takai Sint-Truiden Pape Matar Sarr Juventus Souza FC Porto Radu Dragusin Fiorentina Yang Min-hyeok Westerlo First team Tottenham stars on loan

The former EFL winger admits that the anticipation when Akhamrich gets the ball gave him memories of Olise during his time at Reading, emphasising whenever the Moroccan gets the ball onto his right foot something dangerous tends to follow.

He assessed Akhamrich’s display against Bromley, citing his seven shots and two goals, including a fine curling effort from outside the box and a composed finish into the far corner.

Clarke said on What The EFL (15.07): “He is 20; he is on loan from Spurs; he did play pretty well for Bristol Rovers last season, I think he got six [league goals] during the loan spell there, but he seems to have come on, really, a little bit.

“He has got that little bit; I don’t want to say Olise, because I was thinking about Olise when he was at Reading.

“You just looked at him, and you thought that right-sided role, something’s going to happen when he gets it on his left foot, and that is true; we all thought that, no one would have predicted what he’s gone on to achieve, but every time Akhamrich gets it onto his left foot, something seems to happen, and yes, he was brilliant in this game.

“He had seven shots; he scored two goals. One was a beautiful curler from outside the box.

“The other one was one where he sort of took up a position on the penalty spot, the ball comes in from the left, and he sweeps it home, one touch into the far corner.”

Tottenham will be encouraged by Akhamrich’s displays at Brisbane Road so far and will hope he can sustain that level throughout the season, with his loan spell in League One the natural step up from League Two.

The Moroccan was included in Spurs’ matchday squads for Premier League and Champions League fixtures last term, offering another indication of the regard in which he is held at N17.

Akhamrich’s Bristol Rovers team-mate from last season, Promise Omochere, tipped the winger for a bright future at the time.