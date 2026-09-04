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Former Juventus forward Michele Padovano believes Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade must sharpen his goalscoring output to flourish with the Bianconeri.

Juventus managed to secure the German on deadline day on a season-long loan deal, despite facing the threat of a Bundesliga outfit attempting to hijack the move.

The 24-year-old will now hope to breathe fresh life into his career after an underwhelming campaign at St James’ Park, putting his struggles behind him and rebuilding his stock in Turin.

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A former Germany youth coach who previously worked with Woltemade has already thrown his weight behind the striker to make the most of his new energy with the Serie A giants.

Germany boss Jurgen Klopp is also an admirer of Woltemade and will be sure to want him to get back on track in Serie A.

Now, Padovano has backed Woltemade to enjoy a productive campaign in Turin, while revealing his admiration for the Newcastle loanee.

Padovano also pointed out Woltemade’s tendency to drop deep and contribute to build-up play despite his imposing frame, but believes the striker must develop a stronger scoring instinct after returning modest goal tallies and learn to put greater emphasis on finding the net.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

Padovano gave his assessment of Woltemade to Italian outlet Tutto Juve and said: “I’m hoping for a strong season; I really like him.

“Despite his size, he’s not a classic striker; he prefers to drop back and provide crucial assists.

“He’s always scored few goals, so he needs to get into the mindset of helping the team win.

“He’ll have to focus on scoring more goals.”

The year so far has offered little for Woltemade to remember, with the striker managing just two goals across 30 appearances for club and country.

Under the then Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, the German was even deployed out of position in midfield at times, while inconsistency in his involvement further disrupted his rhythm.

Juventus are set to welcome AC Milan to Turin on Sunday, with Woltemade potentially in line to make his debut for the Bianconeri on that occasion.

Meanwhile, back at St James’ Park, striker Yoane Wissa, who endured a similarly disappointing campaign last term, is already showing signs that his fortunes could be taking a different turn.

Wissa provided an assist against Liverpool in Newcastle’s opening Premier League fixture before finding the net in their subsequent league meeting with Tottenham Hotspur, offering an encouraging start to his campaign.