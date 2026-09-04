Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has confidence in new boy Jean-Matteo Bahoya’s potential, but believes he needs time to develop.

Bahoya began his football journey in France with Angers, where his potential was spotted by Eintracht Frankfurt, who moved to bring him to the Bundesliga.

The 21-year-old was a player Eintracht Frankfurt were prepared to part with this summer and he was linked with a Premier League move.

It took though until deadline day before Leeds pounced to sign him on loan with a conditional obligation to buy.

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Farke believes it was a good piece of business to sign Bahoya and is confident about his potential, speed, and skills, as he already has considerable experience.

The Leeds United manager also believes that Bahoya needs time to improve though and he should not be burdened with too much pressure or expectations.

Farke said during a press conference: “I think it is a very smart piece of business, because he is a very exciting young player.

“You don’t win it in the lottery to play for France youth teams; he also has some games in the Bundesliga level.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

“He has a lot of potential; his pace is unbelievable, and skills; anyhow, of course, he has to develop a bit; he has the skills as well.

“We believe in his potential, and we will give him the time and the backing,

“But if you expect right now, from the first day, he is our main player in the offence and cuts the Premier League into pieces, I think we would place too much weight on his small shoulders”

Last term, Bahoya made 27 Bundesliga appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt and scored three goals, while also chipping in with four assists.

The 21-year-old was also praised by Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Timmo Hardung, who believes he has ‘gradually reached international level’.

It remains to be seen how many opportunities Bahoya will get under Farke, as he primarily plays as a winger, where he will face competition from the likes of Noah Okafor and Daniel James.