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Torino boss Ignazio Abete has revealed the reason why Leeds United’s out-on-loan goalkeeper Lucas Perri will be the Italian club’s first-choice.

Perri was expected to leave the Elland Road outfit throughout the summer after he lost his place to Karl Darlow last season.

The Brazilian goalkeeper first emerged as a target for Torino back in July, and the Serie A side subsequently worked to find a formula to secure Perri.

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After a long round of negotiations, the Italian side were finally able to secure the 28-year-old goalkeeper on loan towards the end of August.

The Serie A side will pay €1m to take Perri on loan from Leeds, with a €14m purchase option also included in the agreement.

Torino boss Abete stressed that Perri is the club’s first-choice goalkeeper and will play in the next game.

Replying to a question about the club’s goalkeeping hierarchy and who will start between the sticks for Torino in their next game, he said in a press conference (via Tutto Mercato Web): “Perri.”

Goalkeeper Age Michael Zetterer 31 James Trafford 23 Alex Cairns 33 Leeds United’s goalkeeper options

Torino boss Abete further explained that the club’s priority from the outset was to bring in an experienced goalkeeper.

He stressed that having an experienced goalkeeper is important to help the club handle pressure while allowing younger prospects like Diego Mascardi to develop without being rushed into action.

“From the start, we wanted an experienced goalkeeper, especially in a demanding club like this.

“It’s crucial to absorb pressure, so a goalkeeper with a great future [Mascardi, Ed.] can develop in peace.

“That was our thought at the start of the year, then we’ll see how the hierarchy unfolds.

“Perri is the first, but Mascardi has my full confidence.”

Leeds will be monitoring Perri’s form at Torino as that will give a clue over whether the Italian side are likely to trigger the option to buy.

The Whites’ new signing between the sticks, James Trafford, has started well for the Yorkshire club, playing his part in helping the club remain unbeaten in the Premier League.

Leeds are set to face Brighton in their third league game, where Daniel Farke will hope his team can maintain their good form and secure all three points.