Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Scotland international Andy Walker insisted Rangers boss Derek McInnes has been heavily backed in the transfer market and must ultimately bear the consequences if the Gers fail to deliver the Scottish Premiership title.

The Glasgow giants’ summer was anything but quiet, with no fewer than 14 new recruits arriving at Ibrox as McInnes was handed a substantial overhaul of his squad.

The Scottish boss has already expressed his satisfaction with the summer business, making clear his pleasure at the reinforcements secured and his confidence in the squad now at his disposal.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

However, the Gers endured a sluggish opening to their Scottish Premiership campaign, failing to claim maximum points from either of their first two outings, but have since responded with consecutive victories.

Those results have lifted Rangers into sixth place, although they remain five points adrift of table-toppers Celtic.

Walker stressed the considerable pressure that accompanies the Rangers job and the backing McInnes has received in the transfer market, with the manager’s fate resting on whether he can deliver the title, just as it will this season.

He also pointed to the options now available to McInnes, highlighting the arrival of the frontman he wanted in Kevin Kelsy and the emergence of Findlay Curtis, while noting the wider depth Rangers possess across the pitch as they must now turn those options into results.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

Walker said on The Go Radio Football Show (35.41): “You know what happens at Rangers as a manager.

“You’re given a lot of money to spend; the club seem to back the manager and certainly have done so in previous years.

“But [if] you don’t win the title and you’re out the door, and there is no reason to suggest that won’t be the case again this season.

“I’m sure Derek’s delighted with the backing that he’s got.

“He’s got the front player he was looking for; even the likes of Findlay Curtis, who we thought might not get as much game time, he’s beginning to start games now.

“We love to see that because he is a Scot, of course.

“But Rangers have now got a lot of options in a lot of different areas of the pitch.

“They just have to deliver.”

Rangers now have their full focus on domestic competitions after their European campaign came to an early conclusion in the Conference League playoff round.

A journalist slammed McInnes following Rangers’ disappointing exit from the Conference League.

The Gers will now hope to build on the momentum generated by their recent victories when they welcome Motherwell to Ibrox on Saturday.

Rangers will also face Celtic twice this month, once in the league and again in the Scottish League Cup, leaving them with little margin for error as the pressure threatens to mount should results begin to falter.