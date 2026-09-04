Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has backed the club’s stance on the potential sale of Nicolas Raskin, saying he could not see a loan deal being accepted as it would not suit the Gers.

The Belgian midfielder was in the frame for a move throughout the window, with Italian duo Atalanta and Bologna showing an early interest, while Real Betis also emerged as an option after coach Manuel Pellegrini gave the green light to a move for the player.

As the window entered its final stages, Besiktas also came close to securing a deal for the 25-year-old after he impressed on the World Cup stage.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

However, the Super Lig side felt Rangers were demanding a fee ‘above normal’ for his services, leaving the chances of a deal before Friday night’s Turkish deadline looking slim.

Raskin has two years remaining on his contract, leaving Rangers under no pressure to sell and allowing them to pull the plug on a loan deal with Besiktas that had initially moved close to being accepted.

Jack questioned whether a loan move would have made sense for Rangers with little time in the transfer window, when the deal was taking shape.

He suggested the club would be unlikely to sanction a temporary departure for one of their key midfielders so late in the window, but said a permanent move would be more understandable if their valuation was met.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

The former Ger added that he could see why Rangers decided to pull out rather than agree to a loan deal for Raskin.

Jack said on The Go Radio Football Show (5:40): “Yes, I think as far as I have read, it is a loan deal, but I do not think that suits the club, to be honest.

“I don’t see why you would loan your best midfielder out at this stage of the transfer window.

“I think if it is a fee the club expect and the club are demanding, and that gets matched, then I could understand it would get done, but I wouldn’t see that Rangers would accept a loan deal for Nicolas Raskin.”

Thelo Aasgaard’s late loan move to Anderlecht leaves another vacancy in the engine room, further underlining Raskin’s importance to Derek McInnes’ plans.

The Belgian has already featured in five matches for the Ibrox outfit this season and will now be expected to play an even bigger role in midfield, including when Motherwell visit at the weekend.