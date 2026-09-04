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Former EFL hitman Sam Parkin has praised Birmingham City striker August Priske, saying the forward is continuing to improve and suggesting the summer break has benefited him.

The Danish forward joined Blues in January on a five-and-a-half-year contract from Swedish side Djurgarden, arriving on a sizeable wage.

He made 17 Championship appearances for the St Andrew’s outfit during the second half of last season, scoring once and providing one assist, with Chris Davies admitting that Priske’s full potential had yet to be unlocked.

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This season, however, Davies has handed the Dane a starting berth in every league game, and Priske has responded by making his mark, scoring earlier this week against Southampton and already registering an assist.

He also found the net against Swansea City last month in the first round of the EFL Cup.

Parkin noted Priske’s progress, praising his endeavour and aggression while suggesting the summer break has worked in his favour.

He added that the 22-year-old had shown flashes of promise towards the end of last season, while also pointing to his first league goal against Southampton, a well-taken header following a Patrick Roberts run down the right, and his cup strike at Swansea.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

The ex-Championship striker said on What The EFL (11:40): “Priske is really improving.

“He is playing with loads of endeavour, with aggression.

“He looks like the summer break has really benefited him, although he had some good games at the tail end of last season.

“But that’s his first league goal [against Southampton].

“He scored at Swansea in the cup and he scored a really nice header from a Patrick Roberts dribble down the right.”

Birmingham currently sit eighth in the table and remain unbeaten in the league, with one win and three draws from their opening four matches.

Their next test comes against Wolves at St Andrew’s on Sunday, with Davies aiming to extend that unbeaten start against a side currently sitting fourth and expected to be big competitors in the promotion race.