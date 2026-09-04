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Sandro Tonali’s agent, Giuseppe Riso, has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur have a clear project for the Italian midfielder, which made the transfer to take him to N17 much simpler.

Newcastle United signed Tonali from AC Milan in 2023 and after spending three seasons and featuring for 110 games in their colours, he decided to change scenery and joined Spurs this summer.

The Magpies were reluctant to let him leave, but Tottenham managed to convince them with a package worth £100m, which is a record transfer fee paid by any club for an Italian player, to agree to a deal.

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Spurs were keen to back Roberto De Zerbi this summer following last season’s disaster campaign and the Tottenham boss was determined to get Tonali on board and played a key part in the deal.

Riso claimed that he had very little to do with Spurs paying a record transfer fee for the player and pointed out that the 26-year-old’s hard work over the years has resulted in him becoming the most expensive Italian player.

He added that Tottenham came in for Tonali with a clear vision regarding how the player fits their project due to which the deal became a ‘much simpler’ one to get done.

When Riso was asked about his influence over Tonali’s move to north London, he told Italian daily Tutto Sport: “Behind a deal like this lies many years of hard work.

Team Year Points Manchester City (C) 2017-18 100 Liverpool (C) 2019-20 99 Manchester City (C) 2018-19 98 Liverpool (R) 2018-19 97 Chelsea (C) 2004-05 95 Top five most points total in Premier League;

(C) Champions; (R) Runners-up

“It was not me who set the record: it was Sandro who earned it on the pitch.

“All I did was make a few extra phone calls.

“Tottenham are a club that had a very clear vision for Sandro.

“When a club makes it clear that a player is a priority, everything becomes much simpler.”

After Spurs agreed to a deal with Newcastle, Tonali admitted that he was excited to join Spurs and happy that the move happened.

The Italy midfielder will now focus on the task at hand in north London as Spurs try to push up back into the upper echelons of the Premier League this season.

Newcastle meanwhile have turned the page, with a comprehensive rebuild under new boss Matthias Jaissle.