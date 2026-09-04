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Turkish side Kasimpasa have reached a preliminary agreement to bring in Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi before the transfer window slams shut in Turkey.

The English transfer window shut down three days ago and the London club managed to do some key business on deadline day to back new boss Pierre Sage.

However, some transfer windows in Europe are still open, and the Turkish summer window is one of them that closes today.

The Super Lig sides will be able to conduct their business for a few more hours now and they are putting the finishing touches to beef up their squads.

Palace are closing in on offloading one of their players who is not in their plans, in the shape of London-born winger Rak-Sakyi.

According to Turkish journalist Salim Manav, Super Lig side Kasimpasa have a preliminary agreement in place to sign the 23-year-old and are pushing ahead to get the deal completed.

It remains to be seen what the terms of the move for Rak-Sakyi might be, but the attacker will get the chance to sample Turkish Super Lig football this season.

Season Position 2025-26 15th 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

In charge of Kasimpasa is former Turkey international midfielder Emre, who notably had a successful spell in the Premier League at Newcastle United.

After leaving Chelsea’s academy back in 2019, Rak-Sakyi grew up in Palace’s academy and was considered a top talent when he was a teenager.

The London side loaned him out to the likes of Charlton Athletic and Sheffield United, where he impressed as well, but he never quite managed to make a breakthrough into the first team.

The 23-year-old has ten senior appearances for the Premier League side, who are set to part ways with him now.

In Turkey, he will get the opportunity to come up against the likes of Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Galatasaray.

Also on the agenda will be a meeting with Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah, who is now on the books at Trabzonspor.

Trabzonspor are currently without a manager and Steven Gerrard has been floated for the role.