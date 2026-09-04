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Former Championship striker Sam Parkin is of the belief that Keven Schlotterbeck will be a player discussed frequently this season, highlighting the Southampton defender’s quality on the ball and impressive range of passing.

Last month, the 29-year-old joined St Mary’s on a three-year contract from FC Augsburg, leaving Germany for the first time in his career.

He has quickly become a regular under Tonda Eckert, starting both games since his arrival, against Millwall and Birmingham City.

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The first ended in a comfortable 5-1 victory over the Lions before Saints were held to a 1-1 draw by Blues, leaving them in 18th place.

Schlotterbeck, who has previously spoken of his ambition to play at Anfield, also wasted little time making his mark, scoring against Chris Davies’ side to help Southampton salvage a point.

Having taken note of his immediate impact with Saints, Parkin believes the German defender will be one to watch, with his younger brother Nico already an established name at Borussia Dortmund.

The 45-year-old said on What The EFL (10:22): “Schlotterbeck is a name we’re going to be talking about quite a lot.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

“He’s the older brother of the lad who’s at Dortmund.”

Parkin praised Schlotterbeck for his quality on the ball and his passing range, highlighting his ability to play through the lines and find midfielders and forwards with aggressive passes.

He also pointed out the defender’s eventful start with Saints, with him scoring but making two costly errors against Blues, while his deflection also handed Millwall the lead in last week’s game.

“He’s got a lovely left foot, Schlotterbeck, and he was arguably Southampton’s best player, scored the goal.

“However, he made two howling errors despite all that.

“One, [Jay] Stansfield nicked the ball off him on the halfway line, went 1v1, hit the base of the post, and then in the second half, he missed the opportunity, a carbon copy, trying to play out and got dispossessed.

“But he’s got really nice range of passing, kind of through the lines, punches it into the midfield players and the frontmen, really aggressive despite not being towering.

“He’s had a really eventful start to life at Southampton because it was his deflection that gave Millwall the lead at the weekend in that handsome victory over the Lions.”

The centre-back earned his three caps at the 2021 Olympic Games, but has not added to his international tally since.

It remains to be seen whether Schlotterbeck can catch the eye under Eckert in the Championship and build a case for greater opportunities this season, having already been trusted with a starting role.