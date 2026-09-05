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Italian journalist Ivan Cardia has taken a dig at Juventus for failing to sign their top three goalkeeper targets, though does feel that Tottenham Hotspur loan goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is ‘excellent’.

Vicario’s future at Spurs had been called into question after an inconsistent campaign, with the club’s boss Roberto De Zerbi also keen to have a goalkeeper with a different profile.

Juventus had been among the clubs pursuing the Italian throughout the summer as they searched for a new goalkeeper, although Vicario was not among their top choices.

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The Bianconeri’s priority pick was Alisson, however Liverpool ruled out a sale and they moved on to Emiliano Martinez, but the Italian club could not afford Aston Villa’s asking price for the Argentine.

Martinez eventually left the Villa Park outfit before the transfer window closed and joined fellow Premier League side Chelsea.

The Serie A giants were also closely monitoring Japanese custodian Zion Suzuki, but again failed to secure a deal for the goalkeeper, who later went on to join Aston Villa.

Juventus eventually made a decisive move in August to sign Vicario on a season-long loan, bringing their long search for a goalkeeper to an end.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Italian journalist Cardia believes that Juventus have failed to meet manager Luciano Spalletti’s expectations in the transfer market, as some new arrivals at the club were not among his priority choices.

He also pointed to Jhon Lucumí’s arrival in defence instead of Tarik Muharemovic, for whom Juventus general manager Giovanni Carnevali had already agreed a deal, with Leeds United paying significantly more to secure the defender’s signature.

Cardia also took a dig at the Bianconeri management for failing to sign their top goalkeeping targets, despite admitting that Vicario is an ‘excellent’ shot-stopper.

He told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web (via Tutto Juve): “The fundamental issue: Spalletti was already there, the new management didn’t choose him.

“And, as much as I appreciate it, this is objectively a problem.

“It’s reflected in many small transfer market events: Spalletti would have wanted a true number 9 and [Frederic] Massara a more associative player, resulting in the signing of [Nick] Woltemade.

“Someone closer to the coach’s ideas, as happened in defence with Lucumí in place of Tarik Muharemovic [who Carnevali had already closed down].

“In goal, even though Vicario is an excellent goalkeeper, the first – or even second or third – choice didn’t arrive.”

Vicario has enjoyed a positive start in Turin, keeping a clean sheet in each of his first two Serie A outings.

Muharemovic, who was lauded by his team-mate after his debut for the Whites in a friendly, has started every game for Leeds so far.