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Fixture: Rangers vs Motherwell

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Derek McInnes has picked his Rangers lineup vs Motherwell for this afternoon’s Scottish Premiership game at Ibrox.

Following a disastrous start to the campaign which included being knocked out of both the Europa League and then the Conference League, McInnes is seeing some light at the end of the tunnel.

Rangers have won their last two Scottish Premiership games and another win today will let McInnes feel he is finally up and running as Gers boss.

McInnes has been warned that following heavy backing in the summer transfer window he simply must start to deliver results.

The boss has expressed confidence in the quality of squad he has at his disposal, meaning there can be no excuses.

Now Motherwell are on the agenda and the Fir Park outfit arrive having already received plaudits for keeping their play largely along the lines of last season even under a different boss.

McInnes feels Rangers need to make sure they get on top of what is a dangerous Motherwell side this afternoon.

Motherwell arrive at Ibrox on the back of a comfortable 3-0 win over Dundee United.

In the goal in the Rangers lineup vs Motherwell this afternoon is Ivor Pandur, while at the back McInnes picks Dujon Sterling, Emmanuel Fernandez, Olwethu Makhanya and James Penrice.

In midfield, McInnes goes with Dan Neil and Nicolas Raskin, while Djeidi Gassama, Kim Min-su and Findlay Curtis support Lawrence Shankland.

There are options off the bench for McInnes to shake up his Rangers lineup vs Motherwell if needed and they include Ryan Naderi and Daisuke Yokota.

Rangers Lineup vs Motherwell

Pandur, Sterling, Fernandez, Makhanya, Penrice, Raskin, Neil, Kim, Curtis, Gassama, Shankland

Substitutes: Kelly, McCrorie, Godfrey, Devlin, Chukwuani, Dragojevic, Yokota, Kelsy, Naderi