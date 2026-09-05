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Fixture: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Daniel Farke has selected his Leeds United lineup vs Brighton for this afternoon’s Premier League clash on the south coast.

Leeds have started the season in good form, going unbeaten across their first two league games and also progressing in the EFL Cup.

They closed off the summer transfer window by adding defender Melvin Bard and speedy winger Jean-Matteo Bahoya.

Farke has urged patience on Bahoya, while talking up his qualities, but eyes will be on when Leeds fans can get an early glimpse of him and he is on the bench today.

Leeds did see winger Willy Gnonto, a popular figure, head out of the door with a loan move to Fiorentina and Farke admits that was emotional to sanction.

Leeds have though had the feel-good factor somewhat affected by the news of an injury to key defender Joe Rodon.

The Wales international will be out for between eight to ten weeks, meaning he will not be back before the international break.

James Trafford is in goal in the Leeds United lineup vs Brighton today, while at the back Farke goes with Tarik Muharemovic, James Justin and Nico Elvedi.

The wing-backs for Leeds today are Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson.

In the engine room, Farke will want to see his boys compete and Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka and Anton Stach slot in, while Noah Okafor supports striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

If Farke needs to make changes to his Leeds United lineup vs Brighton he can look to his bench, where options include Jean-Matteo Bahoya and Harry Wilson.

Leeds United Lineup vs Brighton

Trafford, Bogle, Muharemovic, Elvedi, Justin, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Tanaka, Stach, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Zetterer, Bard, Bijol, Longstaff, Aaronson, Wilson, James, Bahoya, Nmecha