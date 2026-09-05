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Fixture: West Ham United vs Derby County

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Nuno Espirito Santo has selected his West Ham lineup vs Derby County for this afternoon’s Championship clash at the London Stadium.

West Ham grabbed a hugely important 4-2 win over Wolves earlier this week, with Divine Mukasa scoring twice, along with goals from Jarrod Bowen and Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Derby meanwhile arrive at the London Stadium on the back of an impressive 2-0 win away at Portsmouth that will boost confidence in John Eustace’s side.

Nuno believes the Rams will offer West Ham a physical threat that they must be able to deal with this afternoon.

The two clubs last came face to face in the FA Cup, in January 2023, where West Ham visited Pride Park and progressed in the competition thanks to a 2-0 win.

The last league encounter was all the way back in 2011, when Derby edged West Ham 2-1 at Pride Park, though they did lose the reverse league fixture in the capital 3-1.

In goal in the West Ham lineup vs Derby County today is Mads Hermansen, while at the back Nuno goes with Joel Veltman, Mavropanos, Max Kilman and Ollie Scarles.

Midfield sees Arne Engels and Mukasa play, while Jarrod Bowen and Manor Solomon support Joel Piroe and Taty Castellanos.

If Nuno needs to make changes to his West Ham vs Derby County lineup during the game then he has options off the bench that include Morato and Kyle Walker-Peters.

West Ham United Lineup vs Derby County

Hermansen, Veltman, Mavropanos, Kilman, Scarles, Engels, Mukasa, Bowen, Solomon, Piroe, Castellanos

Substitutes: Herrick, Walker-Peters, Morato, Kante, Adama, Lamadrid, Austbo, Golambeckis, Orford