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Fixture: Newcastle United vs Bournemouth

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Matthias Jaissle has selected his Newcastle United lineup vs Bournemouth for this afternoon’s Premier League game at St James’ Park.

There is already positivity at Newcastle around the summer rebuild, which saw a host of key players depart and younger, unproven in the Premier League, but high ceiling, stars added to the mix.

A 2-0 win away at Tottenham Hotspur last time out was an impressive result and the Magpies’ start will get only stronger if they can put Bournemouth to the sword today.

Jaissle is excited by the arrival of Matias Fernandez-Pardo from Lille, while he has promised to keep a close eye on Nick Woltemade during his loan at Juventus.

Woltemade is already walking into some raised expectations at Juventus, but has been backed by a former Bianconeri star, who rates him highly.

Bournemouth head into today’s game having lost their league opener at Manchester City and then drawn at Everton, putting increased pressure on new boss Marco Rose to get them up and running.

Newcastle remain without defender Dan Burn, while Joelinton and William Osula are also out.

In goal in the Newcastle United lineup vs Bournemouth today is Lukas Hornicek, while at the back, Jaissle goes for Amar Dedic, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman and Lewis Hall.

In the midfield battleground, Newcastle have Nico Gonzalez and Lewis Miley, while Joe Willock, Harvey Barnes and Anthony Elanga support Yoane Wissa.

If Jaissle needs to make changes to his Newcastle United lineup vs Bournemouth at any point then he can call for options off his bench, which includes Fernandez-Pardo and Jacob Murphy.

Newcastle United Lineup vs Bournemouth

Hornicek, Dedic, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Gonzalez, Miley, Willock, Barnes, Elanga, Wissa

Substitutes: Pope, Livramento, Schar, Bamba, Steur, Toure, Fernandez-Pardo, Murphy, Ramsey